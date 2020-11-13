New Delhi: Continuing his tradition of celebrating Diwali with Army jawans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this year too, will visit border areas to mark the festival. Also Read - People Have Rejected Parties Who Find 'Fault With Everything': Amit Shah on BJP's Poll Victories

If the reports are to be believed, PM is likely to visit Jaisalmer on Saturday to spend the Diwali day with the security forces stationed along the international border.

Other media reports have claimed that the Prime Minister may go to Bhuj in Gujarat instead of Jaisalmer on the ocassion.

Last year, PM Modi had visited Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district to celebrate Diwali with jawans deployed at the Line of Control (LoC).

Modi has been celebrating Diwali with jawans in different locations along the borders with Pakistan and China, ever since he took oath as the Prime Minister of India.

In 2014, he had spent his Diwali at Siachen in Ladakh region with the Jawans, besides visiting the flood victims in Srinagar.

In 2015, he visited the Punjab border on Diwali to coincided with 50 years of the 1965 Indo-Pak war. In 2016, he traveled to Himachal Pradesh, spending time with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel at a border outpost.

In 2017, he had visited Jammu and Kashmir’s Gurez sector to celebrate the festival with Indian Army.

In 2018, he had celebrated Diwali with the Army and the ITBP personnel in the icy terrain near the India-China border in Uttarakhand.