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Traffic advisory: Coimbatore police issues advisory ahead of PM Modi, Stalin, Amit Shahs visit – Check diversions

Traffic advisory: Coimbatore police issues advisory ahead of PM Modi, Stalin, Amit Shah’s visit – Check diversions

In a press release, Coimbatore Traffic Police stated that no private vehicles and taxis would be allowed to enter the airport premises from 4pm to 8pm.

Traffic advisory: Coimbatore police issues advisory ahead of PM Modi, Stalin, Amit Shah’s visit – Check diversions

Coimbatore Traffic Advisory: The Coimbatore Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions ahead of the VVIP movements in the city. Security has also been beefed up in view of the visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the city on April 18. According to the city police, no private vehicles or taxis would be allowed to enter the airport premises or terminal entrance from 4 pm to 8 pm. Passengers, who have their flights scheduled on Saturday, are requested to reach the airport before 4 pm. No vehicles will be allowed to park on the airport premises on Friday and Saturday. Heavy vehicles entering the city from Salem, Erode and Tirupur will be diverted at Neelambur.

Coimbatore Traffic Advisory: Check Diversions

Commuters are requested to use the bypass via Chinthamanipudur, Ondipudur and Singanallur to enter the city instead of using the Airport Road. LMVs going outside of the city on Avinashi Road should take a U-turn at Tidel Park junction. They can use the Kamarajar Road and the Singanallur Road instead.

Vehicle Type Route Instructions Buses and heavy vehicles Take a U-turn at Lakshmi Mills Junction → Puliyakulam → Ramanathapuram → Singanallur → Salem-Kochi National Highway

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