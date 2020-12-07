New Delhi: Amid the ongoing farmers’ protests against the new farm laws in and around the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued a fresh advisory asking commuters to avoid certain routes. The Delhi Traffic Police stated that it has closed four borders including Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari and Mangesh. Also Read - Farmers' Protest Intensifies as 10 Oppn Parties Lend Support to Bharat Bandh, Anti-India Agitation Seen in London | 10 Points

Besides, NH 44 will remain closed and traffic has been diverted from Mukarb and GTK road. “Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides. Take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Avoid Outer Ring Road , GTK Road, NH44”, tweeted the Delhi Traffic Police. Also Read - Farmers' Protest: Benefits and Drawbacks of 3 Farm Laws That Are At Heart of Dispute

It also informed commuters about Delhi-Haryana borders that will remain open for the commuters. “Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders”, it tweeted. Also Read - Traffic Alert: Travelling From Noida to Delhi? Avoid This Route Today

Check the list of routes that needs to be avoided:

Tikri, Jharoda Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement.

The chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND.

The Gazipur border on NH 24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi. Those coming to Delhi can take Apsara/ Bhopra/DND and avoid NH 24.

Badusarai Border is open only for Light Motor Vehicle like Cars and two-wheelers.

Jhatikara Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic.