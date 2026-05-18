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Traffic Advisory: Delhi Police issues advisory for summit rehearsal at Bharat Mandapam – Check routes to avoid and alternatives

Traffic Advisory: Delhi Police issues advisory for summit rehearsal at Bharat Mandapam – Check routes to avoid and alternatives

The Delhi Traffic Police has requested commuters to plan their travel as several key roads in the capital city may witness restrictions and diversions on Tuesday between 12 noon and 3 pm.

Traffic Advisory: Delhi Police issues advisory for summit rehearsal at Bharat Mandapam – Check routes to avoid and alternatives | Images: X

Delhi Traffic Advisory: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for a summit rehearsal which is going to take place at Bharat Mandapam on Tuesday. The police has requested commuters to plan their travel in advance as several major routes may witness restrictions and diversions between 12 noon and 3 pm on May 19. The authorities will conduct rehearsals ahead of the International Big Cat Alliance Summit and the India-Africa Forum Summit, which are going to be held at Bharat Mandapam from May 28 to June 1.

Also Read: Traffic advisory: Heavy vehicles restricted on Delhi-Jaipur highway on THIS day; Gurugram traffic police notify

Traffic Advisory: Police Advises Commuters To Use Ring Road, Vande Mataram Marg

According to the traffic advisory, commuters have been requested to use the Ring Road and the Vande Mataram Marg for uninterrupted movement. Both routes will remain fully operational from both directions during the rehearsal period for the convenience of the commuters.

Those travelling from North to South Delhi should use Ring Road via Rajghat and Sarai Kale Khan to avoid traffic congestion. Commuters coming from west and south Delhi should take Ring Road via Dhaula Kuan, Moti Bagh and Bikaji Cama Place routes.

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People, travelling between east and south Delhi, can use the Ring Road via Sarai Kale Khan and the Barapullah-Ashram Chowk corridor.

Commuters who are going to the airport can use the NH-8 and the Gurgaon Road via Dhaula Kuan, as these routes will remain open for public use.

Also Read: Delhi Traffic Advisory: Disruptions on THIS road to lead to traffic congestion till…;Check details

Traffic Advisory: Delhi Police Warns Of Possible Restrictions On Sp Marg, Mathura Road

Commuters are allowed to entry New Delhi district only through the Ring Road and the Vande Mataram Marg. The Traffic Police will close the SP Marg and Mathura Road during the rehearsal period.

Those heading towards Rajiv Chowk or Connaught Place via W-Point at Tilak Marg should use the Sikandara Road or the DDU Marg.

Entry into Rajiv Chowk’s outer circle is possible through the Sansad Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and the Barakhamba Road.

Those visiting RML Hospital have been advised to use the Sheikh Abdul Rehman Marg. Commuters going to Supreme Court, Delhi High Court and Patiala House Court have been advised to use Tilak Marg towards the court complexes.

Traffic Advisory: Parking

According to the advisory, parking for People who are visiting the Bharat Mandapam is available at Bhairon Mandir parking. They can enter the venue only through Gates 4 and 10.

Cab pick-up and drop points are allowed near Gates 4 and 10.

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