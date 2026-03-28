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Traffic Advisory issued ahead of Noida International Airport inauguration by PM Modi, check diversions, alternative routes, parking details

Traffic Advisory issued ahead of Noida International Airport inauguration by PM Modi, check diversions, alternative routes, parking details

Ahead of the inauguration of Noida International Airport (Jewar Airport) traffic police of the city has issued a traffic advisory for today, March 28. Check diversions, alternative routes, and parking details here.

Traffic Advisory issued ahead of Noida International Airport inauguration by PM Modi, check diversions, alternative routes, parking details

Noida International Airport Inauguration: Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Saturday, March 28, ahead of the inauguration of the Noida International Airport. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate the airport due to which special arrangements have been made to manage traffic and ensure security. The traffic advisory will be in effect from morning 7 am to night 11 pm, however, emergency vehicles such as fire tenders and ambulances can move without any interruption.

Noida International Airport Inauguration: Check Traffic Diversions And Alternative Routes Here

Meerut And Ghaziabad

Commuters are requested to use the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. They can take exit at Sirsa Toll. Vehicle parking is allowed in –

P-07 (Meerut)

P-06 (Ghaziabad)

Mathura And Aligarh

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Commuters coming from Yamuna Expressway can exit at Jewar Cut and enter through Sabauta Underpass and Kishorpur Gate. Vehicle Parking are allowed in –

P-05

P-09

P-11

Hapur and Bulandshahr

Private and commercial vehicles will be diverted through Jewar-Khurja Road. They can enter via Parohi Gate. Parking is allowed at –

P-13

P-14

Routes and Parking for Officials, Media, and Staff

Category Route/Entry Point Parking Officials / Dignitaries Yamuna Expressway Interchange P-01, P-02, P-03 Media Kishorpur Gate P-08 Police & Government Staff Kishorpur Gate P-10 Official Buses Dayanantpur P-15

Noida, Greater Noida Routes

Vehicles coming from Noida and Greater Noida will be diverted via service roads and roundabouts. They can enter from Ranehra Police Post.

Vehicles coming from Greater Noida West can pass through Pari Chowk

Vehicles from Dankaur can take canal and service routes

About Noida International Airport

The Noida International Airport or Jewar Airport is one of the country’s biggest upcoming airports. Located in Uttar Pradesh’s Jewar, the state-of-the-art airport is going to boost connectivity in the Delhi-NCR region, while supporting economic growth in the region. The airport is designed to handle both domestic and international flights. This will reduce pressure on Delhi’s existing airport such as IGI airport, improving travel convenience for passengers.

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