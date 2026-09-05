Traffic alert: Roads from Lutyens’ Delhi to Gurugram shut amid rain, VVIP rehearsals

Delhi-NCR faced another day of traffic disruptions on Saturday as heavy rain left several roads waterlogged. NH-48, Dwarka and the area around IGI Airport T3 were among the worst affected, while traffic diversions were also in place across Lutyens’ Delhi due to the BRICS Summit motorcade rehearsal. Commuters should check the Delhi and Gurugram police advisories before starting their journey.

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After the IMD forecast heavy rain and strong winds, several parts of Delhi-NCR have been witnessing intermittent showers since Saturday morning. Representational Image

Several parts of Delhi-NCR were waterlogged after heavy rain continued from Saturday morning, affecting traffic across major roads and highways. Waterlogging in several areas led to major disruptions, while the Meteorological Department had already predicted heavy rain in different parts of the city.

After the IMD forecast heavy rain and strong winds, several parts of Delhi-NCR have been witnessing intermittent showers since Saturday morning. The persistent rain has left many areas heavily waterlogged.

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Traffic woes in Delhi-NCR have been compounded by a motorcade rehearsal for the upcoming BRICS Summit, scheduled in the capital from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday. With waterlogged roads and VIP movement adding to the disruption, the Delhi Traffic Police and Gurugram Police have diverted traffic along several key routes and issued advisories.

NH 48 and Gurugram-Delhi route badly affected

Heavy waterlogging near Shiv Murti has caused major traffic congestion on the Gurugram-Delhi lane. In an advisory, the Gurugram Traffic Police asked motorists to take a U-turn at IFFCO Chowk and use MG Road or the Aya Nagar border to enter Delhi. Airport-bound passengers have also been advised to choose alternate routes.

Dwarka and Dwarka Expressway in a bad state

Continuous rainfall has caused waterlogging on Road No. 210 from Rotary Chowk towards DJB Chowk and Omaxe, the Delhi Traffic Police said. Commuters have been asked to avoid the affected stretch and use Road No. 224 instead. Water has also accumulated in some of the lower underpasses on the Dwarka Expressway.

Impact on approach road and flights

Heavy rain and waterlogging have affected several areas around Indira Gandhi International Airport, including Terminal 3, the forecourt and the underpass linking Mahipalpur, Mehrauli and Vasant Kunj. Some flights have reportedly been diverted to Jaipur and Lucknow due to the weather conditions. Airport-bound passengers have been advised to take the Airport Express Line and start their journey well in advance.

Also Read | Delhi traffic advisory: Police announce curbs on roads for BRICS Summit rehearsal; check routes and date

Traffic disrupted on Mathura Road due to falling of tree

Due to torrential rains, a large tree fell near Apollo Hospital on Mathura Road, disrupting traffic. Traffic police are working to clear the road by removing the tree, but traffic remains heavy. Meanwhile, commuters have been advised to use MB Road due to a fallen tree at the Malviya Nagar Metro station and Badarpur.

Route diversion in Lutyens’ Delhi and Central Delhi

Several low-lying parts of Central Delhi, including Connaught Place, Baba Kharag Singh Marg, ITO, Kamla Nagar and Sadar Bazaar, are facing waterlogging. At the same time, the BRICS Summit carcade rehearsal has led to traffic diversions and restrictions on major roads, including Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg and Subramaniam Bharti Marg. Traffic movement is also being regulated on Shanti Path, Africa Avenue Road and Zakir Hussain Marg.