New Delhi: People travelling from Noida or Greater Noida to Delhi via the Delhi Noida Direct Flyway (DND) have been advised to plan their journey in advance as several routes have been diverted in view of President Droupadi Murmu and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida.Also Read - Delhi-NCR Pollution: Air Quality Continues To Dip, AQI In ‘Very Poor-Severe’ Range
The Noida Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in advance of their arrival. According to the police, there will be temporary detours set up for motorists travelling from Delhi to Expo Mart or Noida and there will also be diversions on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. Also Read - Greater Noida Residents Booked For Thrashing, Robbing Security Guard of Shri Sai Upvan society
TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS FOR PEOPLE TRAVELLING BETWEEN DELHI-NOIDA-GREATER NOIDA
- There will be a traffic diversion from Agra to Noida to Pari Chowk and the Alpha Commercial roundabout.
- Pari Chowk to Noida traffic will be detoured to the Alpha Commercial district.
- In order to go to Rajnigandha Chowk from DND in the direction of Chilla, traffic will be detoured via Golchakkar Chowk and New Ashok Nagar.
- The elevated path will redirect traffic to Sector 18 as it heads toward Chilla/DND.
- The route that Rajnigandha Chowk traffic takes will also be used by traffic travelling from Kalindi to DND.
- Sector 37, Sector 18, and Rajnigandha Chowk will all see traffic heading in the direction of DND from Sector 37.
- Only the service road will be used for traffic from there to the Noida-Greater Noida expressway. Golchakkar Chowk will be the main point of entry for traffic heading from Rajnigandha Chowk to DND.
- Sector 37 to Greater Noida traffic will be detoured into Sector 44’s service road. Golchakkar Chowk will have access to RajniGandha Chowk and Sector 37 for traffic heading to Greater Noida.
- Traffic will be detoured to Rajnigandha Chowk and subsequently towards Sector 37 from Golchakkar Chowk to Greater Noida via Expressway.