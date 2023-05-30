Home

Traffic Diversions at Delhi Aerocity Due to Ongoing Construction Works: DIAL

The diversions are being implemented after consultations with Delhi Traffic Police, DIAL said in a statement on Tuesday.

New Delhi: Traffic diversions will be in place at two locations near Delhi Aerocity due to ongoing construction works, according to Delhi airport operator DIAL. Delhi Aerocity is in the vicinity of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital.

“These diversions are essential due to the ongoing construction work of the Aerocity Flyover and the widening of the stormwater drain.

“The first diversion, located at the Northern Access Road near Pullman Hotel/Andaz Hotel Turn, has already been implemented, while the second diversion is scheduled to take effect on June 1, 2023, just after the Traffic signal of Aerocity Metro towards Central Spine Road,” it said.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) is a subsidiary of GMR Airport Infrastructure Ltd. Necessary signage and traffic management measures have been put in place by DIAL and Delhi Traffic Police to facilitate the smooth flow of vehicles during these diversions, the statement said.

