Traffic Jam Witnessed at Delhi Borders Due to Farmers Protest, Commuters Face Trouble To Reach Office – Check What They Say

Traffic Jam at Delhi Borders. The commuters said the tight security by the police has led to traffic chaos at places like Ghazipur, Gurugram and Singhu borders.

Police said the vehicles coming from Ghaziabad towards Delhi may enter from Maharajpur Border near ISBT Anand Vihar via Vaishali - Kaushambi.

New Delhi: Massive traffic jams are witnessed at Delhi borders due to farmers protest and daily commuters between Delhi, Noida and Gurugram faced trouble time to reach office on time. For the security of the commuters and also to prevent any untoward situation, Delhi Police, along with Police in Gurugrama and Noida, have made elaborate arrangements at the borers to stop farmers from entering the national capital. The tight security by the police has led to traffic chaos at places like Ghazipur, Gurugram and Singhu borders. In this regard, police have also issued traffic advisory offering alternate routes for commuters.

Here’s What Commuters Say

A commuter stuck in the traffic on the DND flyover said that it took nearly an hour to cover one kilometre. Another commuter added that the traffic is standing still for the past 20 minutes and the road seems blocked ahead and there’s no u-turn also.

Borders Sealed, Vehicles Stuck In Traffic

At various borders, videos shared online showed hundreds of vehicles stuck in traffic jam at Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Noida border due to restriction of movement. Multi-layered barricades have been placed on NH-24, also known as Delhi-Meerut Expressway, to stop farmers’ march to the city. All the borders have also been sealed causing long queues of vehicles since morning.

Noida Police Issues Traffic Advisory

Earlier, the Noida Police issued traffic advisories for commuters to avoid traffic chaos and said, “During the protest, the borders between Delhi and Gautam Budh Nagar will be checked by putting up barriers, and strict inspections will be conducted by the Delhi Police and the Gautam Budh Nagar Police.”

The Noida police also urged commuters to take Metro as much as possible to commute to Delhi. The main roads connecting Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad via Ghazipur and Chilla borders witnessed significant traffic jams. The DND flyover, which is considered as a vital link between Noida and South Delhi, is also affected.

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Traffic Police also issued a traffic advisory due to farmers’ protest, alerting commuters about restrictions on movement of vehicles at various borders of the national capital.

Delhi Police said in the advisory that NH-44 beyond Singhu Border has been closed for general traffic and other roads going towards NH-44 – Sonipat/Panipat are also affected. It said that 2 lanes of NH-9 and 1 lane of NH-24 at Ghazipur Border are open for general public.

Police said the vehicles coming from Ghaziabad towards Delhi may enter from Maharajpur Border near ISBT Anand Vihar via Vaishali – Kaushambi.

The vehicles coming from Ghaziabad towards Delhi from Gazipur border may also enter from Khoda Colony, Mayur Vihar Phase-III via paper market, Pragati Marg, Mayur Vihar Phase III, the traffic advisory said.

