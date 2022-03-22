Gurugram: The Traffic movement on Delhi-Gurugram expressway (NH 48) is likely to be affected on March 23 due to the proposed march from Kherki Daula toll to Hero Honda Chowk by Ahir Morcha to push their demand for creation of ‘Ahir Regiment’ in the Indian army. In this regard, the Gurugram Police has issued a traffic advisory and said the section of the highway from Kherki Daula toll to Hero Honda Chowk will remain closed for the traffic movement.Also Read - Cab Driver Shot Dead In Gurugram; Woman Among Six Interstate Vehicle-Lifters Arrested From Jaipur

“The highway will be closed to vehicular traffic from 7 am to 5 pm on Wednesday (March 23),” the Gurugram Police said. Also Read - Gurgaon's First Woman Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran to Take Charge Today

However, to ensure a smooth movement of the vehicular traffic, the Gurugram police has planned diversions to minimise the disruption to traffic flow. The police said that the diversions will be applicable for light vehicles, the movement of buses and heavy vehicles will be restricted. Also Read - Beating Retreat Ceremony: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Shuts These Roads For Tomorrow

As per the advisory, the Delhi-Gurugram expressway will be closed for vehicular movement from 7 AM to 5 PM on Wednesday.

To ensure a smooth traffic flow, the traffic diversions have been planned as follows:

Traffic from Jaipur to Delhi will be directed from Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) just before Kherki Daula toll plaza. Commuters can reach their destinations via Sohna Road.

Commuters from Delhi to Jaipur have been advised to take alternate routes via Golf Course Road and Sohna Road to reach their destinations.

All vehicular traffic will be diverted from Hero Honda Chowk to Subhash Chowk and Pataudi Road.

The entire stretch or road section will be closed for the movement of all heavy/goods vehicles throughout the day.

All heavy/good vehicles are advised to take the KundliManesarPalwal (KMP) Expressway from Panchgaon for travelling to Delhi and Faridabad.

The commuters travelling from Delhi to Jaipur are advised to plan their route via Golf course road and Sohna Road.

The road section will remain closed for all the heavy/goods vehicles.