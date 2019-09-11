New Delhi: Amid the rising unrest over the recent revision in the traffic rules after the implementation of Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019, several members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Wednesday held a protest outside the Delhi residence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

A video of the demonstration led by IYC members surfaced on the internet, in which the protestors can be seen in a scuffle with the police. Angry at the Centre’s decision, the revolters lifted a scooter and slammed it against the police barricades.

#WATCH Delhi: Indian Youth Congress (IYC) holds protest outside the residence of Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, against the amended provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act. pic.twitter.com/OJawhb1OHL — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2019

There has been an increased opposition among commuters across the country after several people were fined bizarre amounts for breaking traffic guidelines. The latest traffic rules violation case which drew everyone’s attention was after a truck driver from Rajasthan was charged over Rs 1 lakh for overloading his vehicle.

Union Minister of Road Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has received immense slack after the hefty penalties grappled motorists across the country. The new traffic rules came into effect from September 1 after the Ministry of Law and Justice passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, imposing steeper fines on traffic violators.

Twitterati took the opportunity to respond with a sarcastic post where a union minister is seen violating the norms. Responding to Maharashtra Police’s educational post, a Twitter user replied with an old picture of BJP leader Nitin Gadkari questioning if the new rules were applicable on to ordinary citizens. Several other Twitter users subsequently joined in to protest the rules.

The Gujarat government recently announced the decision to reduce the motor penalty. Similar reports are also coming from Congress-ruled states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.