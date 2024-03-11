Home

News

Nitin Gadkari Lays Foundation Stone For Highway Projects Worth Rs 2,500 Crore; Check Full List

Nitin Gadkari Lays Foundation Stone For Highway Projects Worth Rs 2,500 Crore; Check Full List

Union Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari has laid the foundation stone for various highway projects across the country, worth over Rs 2,500 Crore. Take a look at the complete list...

Union Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: India is constantly moving forward on the path of development and as infrastructure and standard of living is increasing, the problem of traffic is also increasing. To ease traffic across the country, highway projects are being introduced at regular intervals. In a latest news development, giving impetus to the development of Jharkhand through building modern infrastructure, Union Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stones of highway projects to the tune of over Rs 2,500 crore on Sunday. Take a look at all the highway projects launched by Nitin Gadkari on Sunday…

New Highway Project At Beru-Khunti Section

The minister, while laying the foundation stones virtually, said these projects whose foundation stones were laid include the construction of the four-laning of Tupudana to Kundibartoli section (including Khunti bypass) and the widening and upgradation of the Bero to Khunti section. The construction of the Bero to Khunti section will ease the traffic and boost the development of the surrounding areas.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we are committed to taking Jharkhand towards development through the construction of National Highways,” he said. “These projects will save time and fuel, which will reduce pollution. Modern and high-quality roads will ensure easy and safe transportation. Economic activities will be encouraged and new opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship will be created,” the Transport Minister further added.

22 NH Projects Worth Rs 4,000 Crore In Mysuru

Apart from Jharkhand, the minister laid the foundation stone for 22 National Highway Projects, spanning 268 Km and valued at over Rs 4,000 Crore in Mysuru, Karnataka. Notably, initiatives like the Huliyar-KB cross-Chunchanahalli-Nelligere road aim to enhance connectivity between Mysuru and North Karnataka. The Mysuru Ring Road, complete with service roads and RUBS, promises to alleviate city congestion, ensuring seamless traffic flow. The 4-lane expansion of Belur-Hassan and Yedegowdanahalli-Bilikere road, coupled with the installation of ROBs at Hangarahalli and Holenarasipur Bypass, anticipates a notable 2-hour reduction in travel time.

Bridge Construction Over Lakshmanathirtha River

The construction of a major bridge over the Lakshmanathirtha River seeks to decongest Hunsur Town, echoing the commitment to streamlined urban planning. Additionally, the development of Srinivasapura and Chintamani bypasses targets congestion reduction in both cities. The strategic inclusion of major and minor bridges, as well as Road over Bridges (ROBs) on railway-level crossings, underscores a concerted effort to facilitate unhindered traffic movement.

In another news, the Haryana Segment of th Dwarka Expressway is being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today and the inaguration of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project is also taking place today in presence of the Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.