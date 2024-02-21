Traffic Restrictions Imposed at Delhi Borders, Gurugram, Ghaziabad Due to Farmers Protest Today: Check Details Here

Because of the traffic restrictions due to farmers protest, general commuters might face massive traffic jams at the Delhi borders as high security has been beefed up at the borders and heavy barricading is put in place.

Traffic Restrictions Have been Imposed at Delhi Borders.

New Delhi: Massive traffic restrictions have been imposed at Delhi borders, Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad due to farmers’ protest on Wednesday. The agitating farm leader said they will resume the ‘Delhi Chalo’ farmers’ protest march on Wednesday. Because of their Delhi Chalo March, certain traffic restrictions have been put in place by the authorities near the Delhi borders and NCR.

Taking preventive measures, the Delhi Police directed security personnel deployed at the city’s Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur border points to stay alert and conducted mock drills on Tuesday.

The move from the agitators came a day after the protesting farmers rejected the Centre’s proposal to buy pulses, maize and cotton crops through government agencies at minimum support price (MSP) for five years, and announced to continue with their ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation on Wednesday.

During their fourth round of talks with the farmer leaders on Sunday, a panel of three Union ministers proposed that government agencies would buy pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP for five years after entering into an agreement with farmers. Farmer leaders refused the proposal, saying it was not in favour of farmers.

Commuters Might Face Traffic Jams Today

In the wake of the traffic restrictions, the general commuters might face massive traffic jams at the Delhi borders as high security has been beefed up at the borders and heavy barricading is put in place.

For the past two week, Delhi’s two borders — Tikri and Singhu border – have already been sealed to prevent any security lapse in the national capital. Delhi Police earlier said that there is a heavy deployment of security personnel and multi-layered barricading, iron nails and concrete barriers in place at these borders.

Two Lanes Of Ghazipur Border Closed

After traffic restrictions were imposed, two lanes of the Ghazipur border have also been shut, which is expected to cause heavy traffic in the area. As certain borders have been closed, the Delhi Police has also asked commuters to avoid certain routes on February 21 due to special traffic arrangements in the national capital.

List of Routes to Avoid in Delhi

Delhi Police said in an X post, “On 21-02-24, due to special traffic arrangements kindly avoid IP Marg in both the carriageways from IP Flyover towards A-point and vice-versa, ITO Chowk, DDU Marg, BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, Shanti Van crossing and Rajghat crossing from 9.30 am to 11.30 am.”

Restrictions Imposed In Noida, Gurugram

Traffic restrictions have also been imposed in Noida and Gurugram after the famers decided to conduct a march in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park that will pass the India Expo Mart, Sharda University and LG roundabout. Noida Police said diversions will be placed from Galgotia Cut, Pari Chowk, LG roundabout, Moser Bear roundabout and Surajpur Chowk.

Security has been beefed up at Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab’s border with Haryana, which can lead to a gridlock as farmers continue to stay put at the borders.

Delhi Police officials said security personnel deployed at the three borders were on Tuesday asked to stay on alert. They said commuters might face traffic congestion.

Protesting farmers and Haryana police personnel clashed at the Punjab-Haryana border near Amabala on February 13.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said there was sufficient deployment of the force, besides paramilitary personnel, at the Delhi-Haryana borders.

Another officer said the Delhi Police was prepared to stop the farmers at the Delhi borders. Security personnel have been directed to not allow even a single protester or vehicle to enter Delhi, he said, adding that mock security drills were conducted during the day.

