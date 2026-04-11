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Traffic diversions implemented in Ghaziabad due to..., here are routes to avoid in Noida from April 11 till...

Traffic diversions implemented in Ghaziabad due to…, here are routes to avoid in Noida from April 11 till…

Traffic arrangements have been altered in Ghaziabad due to the Metro extension work. The Metro extension from Noida City Center to Electronic City is underway in Sector 62.

Traffic diversions implemented in Ghaziabad due to..., THESE routes to be restricted from April 11 till...

Traffic arrangements have been altered due to the metro expansion work. Keeping public safety in mind, the traffic police have decided to restrict traffic on certain routes from the morning of April 11.

Under the metro extension from Noida City Centre to Electronic City, pillar and overbridge construction work will be done between Sector-62 Model Town and CISF T-point.

Due to this, the service road from NH-9 to the CISF T-Point will be completely closed to vehicles from 3 a.m. until further notice on April 11. The traffic police have also determined alternative routes.

Vehicles coming from Delhi will be able to go towards Indirapuram via Gaur Green Cut on NH-9, Gaur Green Roundabout and Kalapathar Cut.

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Meanwhile, the service road near Noida Sector 62, leading to Ghaziabad, will be completely closed from April 9 to June 10. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has stated on its official X account that this service road is being closed due to construction work for the metro project.

DMRC stated that foundation laying and erection work for two major steel spans of the metro is underway near Pier P386. Due to this, the service road closure has been decided. According to Metro officials, this construction work is essential for improving Metro services. This work is necessary to enhance Metro convenience and ensure smooth train movement on the Noida -Ghaziabad corridor.

It should be noted that this work is part of the Metro Line 3 expansion project. This extension extends the metro line from Noida City Center to Noida Electronic City. A train reversal facility is being built to allow trains to change directions easily. The line will be reopened upon completion.

Which routes to be impacted?

The closure of vehicular traffic in the area may cause traffic jams. Traffic police have created diversions to address this. The DMRC has urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance. If possible, avoid this route or leave with plenty of time. Follow the signs and instructions posted by the traffic police to avoid any inconvenience.

This route can be crowded and traffic-intensive during morning and evening peak hours. Therefore, travelers are advised to use navigation apps and choose alternative routes. If necessary, use public transport, such as metros or buses.

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