Panaji: The traffic violators in Goa might witness a steep spike in traffic fines related to over-speeding, driving without a valid licence and other such violations, from Friday. The Goa government will impose the amended Motor Vehicle Act in the state from midnight, which imposes severe penalties on traffic violations. According to State Director of Transport Rajan Satardekar, the Road Transport Authority and police were fully geared up to impose the new regulations.Also Read - Fuel Prices Bound To Go Up Due To Russia-Ukraine War: Goa Minister

“The Motor Vehicle Act was amended sometime back. We are starting its implementation on April 1. The fines under the new MVA have been increased and power to compound has been given to the police and RTO department. So, the implementation will begin at midnight,” Satardekar said. Also Read - Centre Likely To Restart Printing PM Modi’s Photo On COVID Vaccination Certificates In 5 States Soon

The implementation of the MVA Act, which was passed in Parliament in 2019, was delayed amid opposition from civil society as well as politicians, both from ruling and opposition camps, on account of the steep nature of fines. Also Read - Delhi Police Draws Up Roadmap To Ensure Safe Holi In Capital, Plans To Deploy Personnel On All Major Roads

Satardekar, however, said that the Goa government was duty-bound to implement the new rules, because of strictures from a Supreme Court-appointed committee which is monitoring the implementation of the amended act.

“It is not possible to keep it on hold. We are already facing flak from the Court. It has already been deferred twice,” he said.

What are the new provisions under the amended 2019 Motor Vehicle Act?

Under provisions of the amended 2019 Motor Vehicle Act, riding triple seat on a two-wheeler will attract a fine of Rs 1,000 plus a three-month driver’s licence suspension, driving a vehicle without a permit or licence will ensure a fine of Rs 10,000, over-speeding will set you back by a fine ranging between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 while driving an uninsured vehicle can get you a fine of Rs 2,000.

Last minutes preparations

Satardekar on Thursday chaired a meeting of RTA and National Informatics Centre officials to ensure that the technological framework for the implementation of the new rules, including updating of PoS machines was in place.

“We had a meeting regarding IT implementation to check updation of PoS machines and the system. We are ready with that. We had a meeting with NIC. We have already sent a letter to the police. It will be smooth from tomorrow onwards,” the top official said.

He also urged vehicle owners to drive carefully in order to avoid fines from April 1.

“We have also started awareness through media and social media. So, I request everyone to follow the law. Do not give an opportunity to impose the fine. Only if there is a violation, that the question of fines arises,” Satardekar said.

(With agency inputs)