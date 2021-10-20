New Delhi: The Ghaziabad police have announced traffic diversions from October 20 to November 10 on National Highway 9 in the wake of Ganga water pipeline repair works. Traffic police officials said that the Tigri underpass area at Vijay Nagar will be out of bounds for commuters due to the work.Also Read - Ghazipur Border Closed After Police Try to Remove Protesting Farmers, Traffic Snarls on Delhi-UP Route

The pipelines will bring Ganga water from the Upper Ganga Canal near Dasna and the water will be taken to the Pratap Vihar treatment plants from where it will be supplied to Ghaziabad and Noida with the help of these pipelines. Also Read - Mumbai Wakes up to Heavy Rains, Thunderstorm, Lightning; Traffic Jams in Some Areas

Therefore, vehicles from Noida and Greater Noida which come to Ghaziabad using the Tigri roundabout will have to use other route like the one at Shahberi to come to Ghaziabad.

NH connecting Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi to remain closed: Check Alternate routes:

Those vehicles that want to proceed to Delhi, via Ghaziabad, from Noida and Greater Noida will have to use the underpass at the Vijay Nagar bypass and thereafter use the Delhi-Meerut Expressway to travel to Delhi

The expressway lanes will not be closed/diverted during the diversion period.

No vehicle will be allowed to use the service road to move to Noida.

The traffic coming from Mohan Nagar and Siddharth Vihar will also use the Vijay Nagar bypass to travel to Delhi.

The diversions have been announced under the phase 2 (UP Gate to Dasna) of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, the officials said.

NHAI officials said that they will try to finish the work before Diwali, that means before November 4. “We are expecting that the work will finish in the next 10 days. Since the new high-capacity water pipelines were laid due to expansion work of the expressway, we need to connect the new pipelines. So, the diversions have been announced for the work to go on smoothly,” said Mudit Garg, project director, NHAI.

“The works will also be taken up at Bamheta and Dasna locations, but it will be done later on,” he added.