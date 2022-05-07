Gurugram: Traffic violators in Gurugram will soon be able to pay their fine on the spot, thus spearing themselves of the hassle of visiting the Traffic Tower–the traffic police office. The traffic police in the millennium city of India has tied up with the State Bank of India (SBI), which will provide it with special card swiping machines for on spot payment of fines.Also Read - Tajinder Bagga’s Ghar Wapsi 16 Hours After Police Forces Play 'Tom and Jerry' Over His Arrest As BJP Attacks AAP Left, Right, And Centre

According to officials, the new system will be rolled out by Monday. Also Read - AAP Claims Tajinder Bagga Arrested For Inciting Violence, BJP Alleges Procedure Wasn't Followed | Key Points

How does the new system work?

Police will receive about 230 special card swiping machines from SBI, which will be equipped with software that has pre-loaded offences and fines corresponding to these violations.

Using these machines, the traffic violators will make the payment either via debit or credit cards or through UPI.

Elaborating further on the new fine payment system, Ravinder Tomar, DCP (Traffic), Gururgam, said, “This is a millennium city and has many violators who are just passing through or from other cities. We had long been getting feedback and complaints about people having to go to the traffic tower for payment. This (on spot payment) will be very convenient for both officers on duty and violators.” Also Read - 4 Suspected Khalistani Terrorists With Pak Link Arrested in Karnal, Explosives Recovered

The DCP noted that the new system will also ensure transparency, as a majority of the people offer bribes rather than paying challans just to skip going to the Traffic Tower.

“In many cases, they don’t pay up and then they are sent to court and the process gets elongated. This will smoothen things,” the senior officer said.