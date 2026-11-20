Traffic violators to do 32 hours of social service, Here’s what the new rule says

Traffic rule violators in Uttarakhand will now face mandatory social service alongside monetary fines. To enforce this provision under the amended Motor Vehicles Act 2019, the Transport Department has drafted the 'Crime Mitigation and Community Service Rules 2026.'

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Traffic violators will no longer escape with just a fine. They may also have to do 8 to 32 hours of social service. Uttarakhand’s Transport Department has drawn up draft rules, the ‘Crime Mitigation and Community Service Rules 2026’, to put this provision of the amended Motor Vehicles Act, 2019 into practice. The draft is now with the Legislative Department. Transport Secretary Ravinath Raman said it will be finalised soon, once various aspects have been examined.

When will people have to do 32 hours of social service?

Under the proposed system, mandatory social service hours will be assigned based on the nature and severity of the traffic violation. Serious offenses, such as drunk driving, speeding, driving without a license, and obstructing an ambulance, will require 32 hours of social service.

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Minor traffic violations, such as riding without a helmet or valid insurance, failing to meet pollution standards, triple riding on a two-wheeler, and jumping a red light, will attract 8 or 16 hours of mandatory social service in addition to the prescribed monetary fine.

Apart from this, if any driver does not follow this provision of social service, he may have to pay up to four times the penalty fixed for the related violation.

What work needs to be done in social service?

According to the rules, violators will be assigned tasks ranging from assisting police with intersection traffic control and crowd management during fairs and festivals to educating students on road safety and participating in tree-planting, blood donation, and cleanliness drives. A mandatory completion certificate from the competent authority will be required afterward, which may allow for relief or an adjustment in the fine amount.

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Completion certificates will be issued by designated authorities depending on the task: police inspectors for traffic management, divisional or tax inspectors in the transport department, principals or headmasters for educational institutions, village heads or councilors for local cleanliness drives, and rangers for tree-planting and environmental work. Additionally, a proposal to double fine amounts across various categories is currently being revised in line with legislative suggestions.