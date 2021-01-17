Jaipur: A tragedy unfolded on Delhi-Jaipur highway today after a bus overturned near Neemrana in Alwar. Those who suffered injuries were rushed to a hospital nearby. Also Read - Rajasthan CHO 2020 Result Announced For 7,810 Posts | Check Here

“Some of the passengers on board sustained minor injuries and have been admitted to a hospital for treatment,” ASI Om Prakash told news agency ANI. Also Read - 4 Flights to/From Delhi Airport Delayed, 1 Cancelled Due to Dense Fog & Zero Visibility

Rajasthan: A bus overturns on Delhi-Jaipur highway near Neemrana in Alwar Also Read - Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi-NCR; Trains, Flight Operations Likely to be Affected "Some of the passengers on board sustained minor injuries and have been admitted to a hospital for treatment," says ASI Om Prakash pic.twitter.com/MGanAHuGvn — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2021

More details to follow.