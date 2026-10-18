Tragedy unfolds in Gwalior as 14 killed, 28 injured as truck ploughs into devotees outside temple

14 devotees were killed and 28 injured when a speeding truck crashed into the Sheetla Mata temple gate in MP's Gwalior district on Sunday.

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Police gather at the site after thirteen persons were killed and nearly 40 others suffered injuries in Gwalior (PTI)

Gwalior: In a horrific tragedy during the early hours of Sunday, October 18, 2026, at least 14 people were killed and 28 others injured when a speeding truck ploughed into a gathering of devotees before crashing into the main entry gate of the Sheetla Mata temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district. The high-impact collision caused a temple wall to collapse, leaving two to four victims in critical condition. Authorities expressed serious security concerns after the vehicle, bearing a Punjab registration number, managed to enter a designated no-entry zone near Chinor Road around 1:30 AM.

Tragedy in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district

A festive atmosphere turned into utter grief in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district after a runaway speeding truck rammed into scores of devotees gathered outside the Sheetla Mata temple around 1:30 AM on Sunday, October 18, 2026. The vehicle, coming down a slope along Chinor Road, ploughed directly into the unsuspecting crowd before crashing into the shrine’s primary entry gate

The truck crashed into several devotees and roadside shops before hitting the temple’s entrance gate, an official said.

What does initial investigation reveal in Gwalior tragedy?

An investigator said the truck’s brakes may have failed, forcing the driver to swerve left in a desperate attempt to control the vehicle. Had it continued straight, he said, it would have ploughed into at least 600 to 700 devotees.

Fourteen persons were killed and 28 injured, acting Inspector General of Police, Gwalior range, Asit Yadav told PTI. The impact brought down a temple wall on the structure’s left side, he said.

Earlier, a senior police official had said that nearly 40 persons were injured in the incident. The truck driver fled from the spot, and police teams were searching for him. Asked how the truck entered the no-entry zone, Yadav said the lapses will be investigated. After the incident, the bodies and injured persons were shifted to different hospitals, including Gwalior’s trauma centre.

After the incident, the bodies and injured persons were shifted to different hospitals, including Gwalior’s trauma centre.

Relatives of victims gathered near the post-mortem facility at the trauma centre and expressed anger over the incident, with many questioning how a heavy truck could enter an area where, they claimed, even a bicycle could not pass.

(With inputs from agencies)