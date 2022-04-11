Ghaziabad: A massive fire broke out at a slum area in Ghaziabad’s Kinauni village on Monday, resulting in the death of around 20 cows, an official said. Speaking to reporters at the site of the incident, Ghaziabad District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh said that prima facie it looks like around 15-20 cows have been charred to death.Also Read - 2 Students Test COVID Positive At Ghaziabad School, Physical Classes Suspended

While the exact number of cattle casualties is yet to be ascertained, several people present on the spot said that over 50 cows have been charred to death. Also Read - Wheat Crop Spread Over 5 Kms Gutted In Fire In Haryana's Karnal

The DM said that an enquiry has been ordered into the incident to bring out the exact cause of the fire. Also Read - Ram Navami: Sale Of Raw Meat Banned In Bengaluru, Parts of Delhi Today

(More details awaited)