‘Tragic and shameful’: Sonia Gandhi addresses 1984 Anti-Sikh riots in new memoir ‘Belonging’

In her memoir 'Belonging', Sonia Gandhi addresses the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, calling them "tragic and shameful" while defending Rajiv Gandhi's role during the crisis.

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Copies of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's newly released memoir, 'Belonging A Journey of Love', displayed at a bookstore in Khan Market, New Delhi (PTI)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has described the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as a “tragic and shameful” chapter in India’s history in her forthcoming memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love. Addressing one of the most painful episodes in modern Indian politics, Gandhi asserts that while her husband Rajiv Gandhi held no bigotry or rancor in his heart, he was suddenly thrust into power during a critical historical moment when effective governance had foundered, paving the way for barbaric violence. Recalling the aftermath of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination, she writes that while the news spread rapidly, many across Punjab and the nation had earlier supported the neutralisation of militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his followers.

“But now many were enraged at their prime minister’s assassination, and the mood was turning ugly. By the afternoon, rioting had broken out in different parts of the city and beyond. Brutal acts of violence were committed against innocent Sikhs. More than 2,000 lost their lives in the capital alone, in the most cruel and cold-blooded manner,” she says in the book released on Tuesday.

Many of their shops and homes were looted or burnt down, she adds.

Gandhi points out that very night, Rajiv appeared on national television to appeal for peace, virtually his first public act after being sworn-in as prime minister.

“He visited areas of the city racked with tension and members of his staff out to look for their Sikh colleagues and make sure they were safe. He went out again on November 1 speaking to ordinary folk, urging them to refrain from seeking revenge,” she recalls.

In her memoir, Gandhi says that on November 2, Rajiv Gandhi issued another nationwide televised appeal reminding people of Indira Gandhi’s words — “Do not shed blood, shed hatred”.

Gandhi asserts that the Congress has always proudly acknowledged the Sikhs’ tremendous contribution to the nation, and they in turn have expressed their confidence in the party in subsequent elections.

“The Sikhs of Punjab have returned the Congress to the State Assembly a number of times after the tragedy. They understood better than most commentators a crucial truth: that the heinous massacre of 1984 was not an integral part of a rooted animosity against the community — not then, not ever,” she says.

(With inputs from agencies)