Chandigarh: In a horrific incident, a class 12 student was allegedly shot dead by two of his friends on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at Nangli village, the police said on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Vijay Singh (17) of Nangli village while the accused are Bua Singh and Kaka Singh of the same village.Also Read - Letter Threatening to Blow up Railway Stations, Religious Sites, Kill CM Mann Delivered at Punjab Rly Stn

Both the accused are adults, according to Shishpal Singh of Kambo police station, who is investigating the case. He said they have arrested Bua Singh, while Kaka Singh is absconding. Also Read - Regular Review, Adequate Hospital Beds: Here’s How Punjab Prepares to Tackle COVID Surge, 4th Wave

Both accused have been booked under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at the Kambo police station. According to the family members, Vijay had suffered a bullet injury on his leg during a fight with some people a few months ago at the same location from where his body was found. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Man Killed For Eating Samosa Without Shop Owner's Permission

The police filled the case on the complaint of the victim’s mother Kawaljit Kaur (35), who works as domestic help. “On Monday night, at 9:30 pm both accused had taken away my son somewhere on a motorcycle (bearing registration number PB-02-BJ-2477). My son didn’t return home till late at night. I called him, but he didn’t pick up my phone. I along with my mother-in-law and younger son went to the houses of both accused to find my son, but to no avail,” she said in her complaint, according to the Hindustan Times report.

“On Tuesday, I came to know that my son’s body had been kept in the mortuary of the Amritsar Civil Hospital. I visited the hospital and found that there was a gunshot wound on his neck. I am sure that my son was killed by both accused,” a Hindustan Times report said quoting victim’s mother.

The SI said, “Bua has told us that Vijay was killed by Kaka Singh, who is absconding. However, Bua has not disclosed any reason behind the incident, which will be cleared once Kaka is arrested. The body was found on the outskirts of the Nangli village.”