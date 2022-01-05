New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a man was beaten to death by a mob of 150 people for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by cutting a tree. The incident took place in the Simdega district of Jharkhand on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Sanju Pradhan. The family of the victim told police that the mob first beat him with sticks and bricks. They put him on fire after he died.Also Read - Travelling To Jharkhand? Read Latest Guidelines Issued By Ranchi Airport Here Owing Omicron Situation

Around 100 to 150 people lynched the victim to death as he had hurt the religious sentiments by cutting and selling parts of a particular tree, said police.

"This tree has religious importance for the Munda community and they are very sentimental about it. The deceased had cut these trees in October 2021. This had hurt the sentiments. Today a large number of people held a meeting and decided to beat him which lead to the victim's death," said Simdega police.

Superintendent of Police, Simdega Dr Shams Tabrez informed that his body has been sent for postmortem. “He died of beating or due to fire will be ascertained after autopsy. FIR is being registered with appropriate sections. Identification of accused is going on”, he added.

The incident comes a month after Jharkhand Assembly passed the Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021.