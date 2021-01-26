New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old woman died yesterday after her hair got stuck in a flour mill machine, severing her head from her body. The incident took place in the Ferozepur district of Punjab in front of a customer. Also Read - Punjab, Haryana on High Alert After Tractor Rally In Delhi Turns Violent | Key Points Here

Notably, the woman, Baljeet Kaur, ran a flour mill along with her husband. Her hair got stuck in the machine after she bent over the running machine to fetch flour as her husband was not there.

The customer, who witnessed the incident at the mill, informed the passersby, who immediately rushed the woman to the hospital. She was declared dead at the hospital.

“The body has been sent for postmortem and a case has been registered under Section 174 CrPC,” India Today quoted ASI Balwinder Singh from Jeera Police Station as saying.