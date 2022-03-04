Secunderabad: For strengthening the safety of moving trains and its passengers, the Indian Railway has designed its own indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) System known as “Kavach”. Kavach which literally means armour, is being promoted by the Railways as the world’s cheapest automatic train collision protection system. Today, Kavach was tested when two trains at top speed hustled towards each other near Secunderabad, one carrying the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the other the Chairman of the Railway Board. However, due to the indigenous ‘KAVACH’ technology, they did not collide.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Cancels 25 Trains Passing Through Naini-Prayagraj Chheoki Stations | Full List Here

Kavach is built to help the Railways achieve the goal of “zero accidents”. It is designed to bring a train to a halt automatically when it notices another train on the same line within a prescribed distance. Also Read - From Jan Shatabdi to Sampoorna Kranti Express, Several Trains to Resume Operation Before Holi | Full List Here

WATCH VIDEO: Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Southern Railways to Restart UDAY Express Trains Between Coimbatore and Bengaluru From March 31

Hon'ble MR Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw witnessed the successful trial of 'KAVACH'- an indigenously designed Automatic Train Protection system. Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD) test demonstrated how KAVACH restricted locomotive to cross red signal.#BharatKaKavach pic.twitter.com/v2d9HQutGJ — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 4, 2022

How will KAVACH technology help prevent accidents?