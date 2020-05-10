New Delhi: In what has already been a disturbing week in the midst of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, another tragedy almost took place on Sunday, as coaches of a ‘Shramik Special’ train, on its way from Gujarat to Uttar Pradesh, got detached from the engine in Madhya Pradesh. Also Read - Ensure Utmost Safety: After Vizag Gas Leak Mishap, Centre Issues Guidelines For Resuming Manufacturing Operations

The coaches, however, were later re-attached, and the train resumed its journey. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh: Mango Truck Carrying Migrants Amid Lockdown Overturns, 5 Died, 11 Injured

In a statement today, the Indian Railways said, “20 coaches of the train carrying migrant workers from Surat to Prayagaraj got detached from the engine near Bhitauni station, about 30 km away from Jabalpur in Itarasi-Jabalpur section today. The coaches were attached again and the train has resumed the journey.” Also Read - Vizag Gas Leak: LG Polymers Apologises, Assures Possible Support For Victims And Families of Deceased

20 coaches of the train carrying migrant workers from Surat to Prayagaraj got detached from the engine near Bhitauni station, about 30 km away from Jabalpur in Itarasi-Jabalpur section today. The coaches were attached again & the train has resumed the journey: Indian Railways pic.twitter.com/IGiqqRG0gc — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020

There are no reports of any injuries or casualties thus far.

Notably, this week alone, several disturbing migrant-related, as well as other accidents have been reported from different parts of the country. Earlier today, in Madhya Pradesh itself, five labourers were killed and 11 others injured, as a truck, on its way to Agra from Hyderabad, overturned in Narsinghpur.

On Friday, 16 migrant labourers were killed after being run over by a train in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad. On Thursday, 11 people died and thousands were affected after a poisonous gas leak at a manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam.

Last week, a bus carrying migrant workers from Surat to Odisha’s Behrampur, overturned in the state’s Kalinga Ghat, killing one and injuring another.