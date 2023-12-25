By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Rajasthan Train Derailed: 4 Coaches Of Ajmer-Sealdah Express Train Derail At Ajmer Station | Video
Rajasthan Train Derailed: 4 Coaches Of Ajmer-Sealdah Express Train Derail At Ajmer Station | Video
Four coaches of Ajmer-Sealdah Express derailed this morning at around 7.50 at the Madar Railway Yard due to rollover while releasing the safety brakes. Railway officials and DRM are at the spot, and the operations to put the four coaches back on the tracks are underway. No injuries have been reported
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.