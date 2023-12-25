Home

Rajasthan Train Derailed: 4 Coaches Of Ajmer-Sealdah Express Train Derail At Ajmer Station | Video

Four coaches of Ajmer-Sealdah Express derailed this morning at around 7.50 at the Madar Railway Yard due to rollover while releasing the safety brakes. Railway officials and DRM are at the spot, and the operations to put the four coaches back on the tracks are underway. No injuries have been reported

