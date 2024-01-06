Home

Coaches Of Jodhpur-Bhopal Passenger Train Derail Near Kota Junction, Rescue Operations Underway

Coaches of the Jodhpur Bhopal Express have been derailed near Kota Junction on Friday evening and rescue operations are underway. Know more about it..

Jodhpur-Bhopal Express Coaches Derailed

New Delhi: In the past year, multiple railway mishaps have been reported, most of them being cases of train derailment. It was last year, that the Coromandel Express had derailed near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore, Odisha and then collided with the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express which also got derailed; over 230 people were killed and around 900 injured in this accident. As the new year 2024 has begun, there has unfortunately been a case of train derailment, which has been reported near Kota Junction on Friday evening, i.e. January 5, 2024. Two coaches fo the Jodhpur-Bhopal Passenger Train have derailed and the rescue operations are underway…

Train Derailment Near Kota Junction, No Casualties Reported

As mentioned earlier, two coaches of a Bhopal-bound passenger train derailed near Kota Junction on Friday evening, officials said. As per officials, the coaches of the Jodhpur-Bhopal passenger train derailed and no casualties have been reported yet. “No casualties have been reported. Rescue operations are underway,” they added. Further details are awaited.

4 Dead As Train In Bangladesh Catches Fire

In another news, four people have died after Benapole Express Train, an intercity train caught fire in Gopibagh, Bangladesh, as reported by the Dhaka Tribune. According to Dhaka Tribune, this accident took place at about 9:05 PM on Friday, i.e. January 5, 2024 and ‘miscreants’ set at least five train compartments on fire. Reportedly, the fire required seven firefighting units to be controlled but the victims could not be identified yet. Following the incident, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Commissioner (Crime and Operations) Mahid Uddin alleged that the Benapole Express train fire was a “planned attack”. The incident happened just two days ahead of Bangladesh’s general elections.

(Inputs from ANI)

