Kanpur: A goods train carrying an empty wagon from Kanpur station got derailed at Ramwan station near UP's Fatehpur on Sunday. The incident led to eight wagons of the train running over each other and damaging the tracks. This resulted in disruption of train traffic on Delhi-Howrah route in both the up and down tracks.

Twelve passenger trains, including Vande Bharat Express, have been affected due to the disruption of both the tracks. The process of clearing the track and repairing the OHE has started and the engineers expect the situation to return to normalcy at the train route by evening.

According to railway spokesman, eight wagons of the train piled on to one another. Railway engineers have expressed the possibility of resumption of traffic on the route by evening.