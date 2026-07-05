Train running late by 3 hours or more? Check if you are eligible for a full refund

If your train is delayed by three or more hours, you might be able to get your full money back, depending on the conditions. Here’s a quick look at the rules for online and counter bookings and the process you need to complete.

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If your train is delayed by three hours or more and you hold a confirmed, RAC, or waitlisted ticket, you can choose not to travel. Representational Image

Many train passengers assume that if a train is heavily delayed, they won’t be eligible for a refund. However, that’s not always true. Indian Railways has clearly defined rules that allow refunds in certain delay-related situations.

If your train is delayed by three hours or more and you decide not to travel, you may be eligible for a full refund, depending on the conditions. You just need to follow the correct procedure at the right time. For regular train travelers, this is useful information that can help avoid inconvenience and potential losses later.

In which conditions will you get a full refund?

If your train is delayed by three hours or more and you hold a confirmed, RAC, or waitlisted ticket, you can choose not to travel. In such cases, Indian Railways may issue a full refund, provided you follow the prescribed rules and procedures.

Also Read | Good news for travellers as Indian Railways set to make ticket reservations easier; 40-year-system to get major update

What do you need to do?

If you booked your ticket through the IRCTC website or app, you need to file a TDR before the scheduled departure of the train. If you miss this step, your refund claim may not be accepted. Once the TDR is submitted, the Railways processes it, and the refund is usually credited back to the same bank account used for booking within 3 to 7 working days.

What to do if you have bought a ticket from the counter?

Tickets bought at station counters must be cancelled manually to be eligible for a refund. A delay alone won’t trigger any automatic refund. If you don’t cancel the ticket, you lose the refund option.

Also Read | ‘Yeh Bihar hai’: Passenger balances giant metal trunk out of train window, Indian Railways reacts | Viral video

Things to keep in mind

Once the train has departed, cancelling the ticket does not qualify for a full refund. Usually, Railways charge a cancellation fee on normal days, which depends on the ticket category and timing. So, it’s always better to take timely action during delays.