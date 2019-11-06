New Delhi: Days after Jammu and Kashmir became a separate Union Territory, sources at the Indian Railways on Wednesday said that the train services in the Valley will resume from November 11. The move from the Indian Railways is coming over three months after it was suspended in view of the abrogation of Article 370 which had accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Sources also added that a team will visit the UT for inspection along with the local administration.

Sources: Indian Railways is planning to resume services for Jammu & Kashmir soon. A team will visit the state for inspection along with the local administration. — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2019

According to reports, Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan has asked the railway authorities to conduct a track inspection within three days, followed by a trial run on November 10 and resumption of services from November 11.

On August 5 when the Centre scrapped Article 370, the train services from Baramulla in north Kashmir to Banihal in south Kashmir was suspended on the same day.

Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh came into existence on October 31.

“All services have been suspended since August 5 and no trains were running. Train services between Baramulla (Kashmir) and Banihal (Jammu) will be restored very soon, hopefully within a week or so. Railway line from Banihal to Katra will also be ready once the construction of the Chenab bridge is finished,” Railway Protection Force (RPF) chief Arun Kumar had earlier told HT.

The train services will be resumed in the valley days after post-paid mobile phone services were restored across all networks in the UT. As per updates, the Indian Railways has lost significant revenue since the suspension of services in August.

A spokesperson of the Indian railways told PTI that Khan has passed the instructions during a meeting with railway officials, and the district administration and senior police officers concerned also attended the meeting which was convened to discuss restoration of rail services in the Valley.

After a threadbare discussion with the officials, the railway authorities reviewed measures for the resumption of train service.

The development comes as Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal earlier had announced that the NDA government is planning to provide rail connectivity from Kashmir to Kanyakumari by 2022 during the inauguration of the Vande Bharat Express.

(With inputs from PTI)