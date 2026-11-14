Train tickets big update: Indian Railways may end RAC, meaning no berth sharing despite paying full fare

The proposal follows concerns raised by a parliamentary panel over passenger convenience and fare fairness.

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Train tickets big update: Indian Railways may end RAC, meaning no berth sharing despite paying full fare | image; x

Train Tickets Big Update: Indian Railways is planning to scrap the Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) facility, which allows passengers to share their berths while paying the full ticket fare, TOI reported. The Railways is considering the move in order to improve passenger convenience, as RAC travellers pay the full fare but do not get a full berth to themselves. The proposal comes following concerns raised by a parliamentary panel over charging RAC ticket holders the full fare while making them share a berth.