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  • Train tickets big update: Indian Railways may end RAC, meaning no berth sharing despite paying full fare

Train tickets big update: Indian Railways may end RAC, meaning no berth sharing despite paying full fare

The proposal follows concerns raised by a parliamentary panel over passenger convenience and fare fairness.

Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: November 14, 2026, 3:01 PM IST
indian railways rac ticket
Train tickets big update: Indian Railways may end RAC, meaning no berth sharing despite paying full fare | image; x

Train Tickets Big Update: Indian Railways is planning to scrap the Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) facility, which allows passengers to share their berths while paying the full ticket fare, TOI reported. The Railways is considering the move in order to improve passenger convenience, as RAC travellers pay the full fare but do not get a full berth to themselves. The proposal comes following concerns raised by a parliamentary panel over charging RAC ticket holders the full fare while making them share a berth.

Read more: Holding an RAC ticket this festive season? Know your berth, bedroll and refund rights

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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