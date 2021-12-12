New Delhi: A train that will cover various religious destinations across the country will get the vegetarian certification. The ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ train, which will cover various religious places across the country during its 17-day journey, will get the vegetarian certificate on Sunday by the Saatvik Council of India, the IRCTC said in a statement.

The Saatvik Council of India (SCI) is a non-profit organisation that has been established with an objective to promote the certification of vegetarian food, the IRCTC’s statement said. “In order to encourage vegetarian friendly railway services, the SCI in association with Bureau Veritas (global audit partner) will provide vegetarian certification to Shri Ramayan Yatra on Sunday at Safdarjung railway station, the statement noted.

The vegetarian-friendly railway services is particularly dedicated to observant vegetarians and vegans traveling to holy destinations in the Indian Railways, the IRCTC said. IRCTC supervisors and a team of SCI observers will continuously audit the vegetarian-friendly railway services of ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ train, it noted. “IRCTC base kitchens, executive lounges and platforms will also be vegetarian certified to ensure vegetarian-friendly travel,” it mentioned.

Ramayana Yatra train: Check tickets price, routes, more

The Ramayan Express is equipped with first-class restaurants, a library and shower cubicles

The train will serve pure vegetarian meals three times a day breakfast, lunch and dinner

The passengers can book their train tickets on www.irctctourism.com. A full package will be charged at Rs 14,490 which will include breakfast, lunch, dinner, stay and transport. This package will also include a guide

The country’s first Ramayan circuit train chugged off on a 17-day journey from the Safdarjung railway station on November 7, and will visit 15 places associated with the life of Lord Ram.

The Shri Ramayan Yatra rail tour will cover destinations such as Ayodhya: Ram janmbhoomi temple, Hanuman garhi, Saryu Ghat, Nandigram: Bharat-Hanuman Temple and Bharat kund, Janakpur: Ram-Janki Mandir, Sitamarhi: Janaki Mandir at Sitamarhi and Punaura Dham, Varanasi: Tulsi Manas temple, Sankat Mochan temple and Vishwanath temple and Sita Samahit sthal.

“Duration of this tour will be 16 Nights/17 Days. Tourists can board this train at Delhi Safdarjung,” it noted.

(With inputs from PTI)