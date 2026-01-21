  • Home
Published date india.com Updated: January 21, 2026 1:22 PM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Trainee Aircraft crashes in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, rescue operations begin

A trainee aircraft crashed in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Wednesday afternoon. According to the reports, both the pilots onboard have ejected safely and are reported to be unharmed. Rescue operations are underway.

