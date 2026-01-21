By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Trainee Aircraft crashes in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, rescue operations begin
A trainee aircraft crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday afternoon. According to the reports, rescue operations have already started.
A trainee aircraft crashed in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Wednesday afternoon. According to the reports, both the pilots onboard have ejected safely and are reported to be unharmed. Rescue operations are underway.
#WATCH | A trainee aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashes into a pond in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh
Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/jq5KyFW8Gc
— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2026
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.