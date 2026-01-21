Home

Trainee Aircraft crashes in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, rescue operations begin

A trainee aircraft crashed in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Wednesday afternoon. According to the reports, both the pilots onboard have ejected safely and are reported to be unharmed. Rescue operations are underway.

#WATCH | A trainee aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashes into a pond in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/jq5KyFW8Gc — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2026

