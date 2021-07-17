Sagar: In an unfortunate incident, a trainer aircraft crashed in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on Saturday. However, the pilot has survived the crash and an investigation team has been rushed to the accident site. According to latest reports, a Cessna aircraft strayed off the runway at around 3 PM at Chimes Aviation Academy, which is situated in the Dhana area of Sagar.Also Read - 4 Dead, 13 Missing After After Falling Into Well in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha; Rescue Ops on

Notably, this was a solo flight and a trainee female was piloting the aircraft when it skidded off the runway before take-off. However, she is safe and did not report any injuries following the incident.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: A Cessna aircraft strayed off the runway at around 3 pm at Chimes Aviation Academy situated in the Dhana area of Sagar pic.twitter.com/vAQcBZZkSs — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2021

Responding to the incident within minutes, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia confirmed the crash and said, “Just got the news of a crash of a Cessna aircraft (solo flight) that belonged to the Chimes Aviation Academy in Sagar, MP. Fortunately, the trainee is safe. We are rushing an investigation team to the site.”

It must be noted that the single-engine aircraft is owned by Dhana-based Chimes Aviation Academy.

The incident comes a day after a chopper crashed in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon killing the flight instructor and injuring the trainee co-pilot. The incident took place near Wardi village in the district’s Chopda area which is part of the Satpura mountain ranges, and information was received by authorities at around 5.15 pm.