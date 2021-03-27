Bhopal: Three people were injured after a trainer aircraft crashed near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, police said. The three people hurt included the pilot and suffered minor injuries, police said. Also Read - 6 Killed in Air Force Plane Crash in Mexico's Veracruz

The plane was flying towards Guna from Bhopal and crashed shortly after takeoff. Also Read - Five Members of Brazilian Football Club Palmas Killed in Plane Crash

“The small-body aircraft was flying towards Guna from Bhopal when it crashed in an agricultural field near Badwai village in afternoon,” said Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge Arun Sharma. Also Read - Massive Sea Search For Victims of Indonesia Plane Crash Extended by 3 Days

None of them were hospitalised, the officer said.

(With inputs from PTI)