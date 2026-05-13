Home

News

Training aircraft crashes in Maharashtras Baramati months after Ajit Pawar-linked plane crash

Training aircraft crashes in Maharashtra’s Baramati months after Ajit Pawar-linked plane crash

A training aircraft belonging to Red Bird Aviation made a crash landing near Gojubavi village adjacent to the Baramati airport.

Training aircraft crashes in Maharashtra’s Baramati months after Ajit Pawar-linked plane crash(Photo Credit: Screengrab from ANI tweet

A training aircraft belonging to Red Bird Aviation made a crash landing on Wednesday near Gojubavi village, adjacent to the Baramati airport. According to Sandeep Singh Gill, Pune Rural Police SP, the incident took place at around 8:50 AM. According to preliminary information provided by eyewitnesses present at the scene, the aircraft developed a technical snag while flying at a low altitude, news agency ANI reported.

Also Read: Noida International Airport news: Flight bookings to begin from THIS date | Check schedule

What actually happened?

During the crash landing, a part of the aircraft hit a light pole before the aircraft crashed onto the ground. Only one trainee pilot was on board the aircraft. Fortunately, the pilot did not sustain any serious injuries. Upon receiving information about the incident, police personnel immediately rushed to the spot, and a necessary inquiry and further action are underway.

#WATCH | Today, at around 8:50 AM, a training aircraft belonging to Red Bird Aviation made a crash landing near Gojubavi village adjacent to the Baramati airport. During the crash landing, a part of the aircraft hit a light pole before the aircraft crashed onto the ground. Only… pic.twitter.com/DRED6iWhG9 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The incident comes just months after a deadly Learjet 45 crash in January this year, in which all five persons on board, including Ajit Pawar, were killed after the aircraft went down near the runway while attempting to land.Ajit Pawar died on the morning of January 28 when the Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) carrying him crash-landed, killing all five people on board.

Among the deceased were Pawar, his personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots. He was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections.

Also Read: Air India to reduce its daily operations by 100 flights due to rising fuel prices; These routes are to be most affected

This is a breaking news. Further details will be updated.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.