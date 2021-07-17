Bengaluru: Keeping in mind the possibility of COVID third wave, the Karnataka government on Saturday said it would train doctors and paramedics across the state to fight the Covid third wave. “The state health department will conduct training sessions for doctors and paramedical staff in district hospitals across the state for preparing them to fight the pandemic’s possible third wave,” Health Minister K Sudhakar was quoted as saying by IANS.Also Read - International Flights Latest News: Good News For Indians, France Allows Travellers Vaccinated With Covishield

Saying that the specialist doctors would conduct the training, Sudhakar said its videos would be used to prepare other healthcare workers and frontline warriors in the war against the virus.

"Measures are being taken as recommended by the expert committee headed by noted cardiologist Devi Prasad Shetty to minimise the impact of the third wave on people," he added.

So far, the state government has hired about 4,000 doctors and ramped up the healthcare infrastructure during the pandemic’s second wave to contain the virus.

With the possibility of more children getting affected by the third wave, the minister said special care wards will be set up in every district hospital for treating children on priority.

“We have to control the spread of the virus with Covid-appropriate behaviour, preventing social and religious gatherings in large numbers and vaccinating as many people as possible,” he said.

Karnataka on Friday reported 1,806 new COVID infections and 42 deaths, pushing the caseload to 28,80,370 and death toll to 36,079, the health department said.

Active cases stood at 31,399. As many as 2,748 patients recovered today, taking the total recoveries to 28,12,869. The positivity rate for the day was 1.18 per cent and Case Fatality Rate 2.32 per cent, the department said.

Dakshina Kannada remained a major COVID-19 hotspot with 225 infections and 10 fatalities. According to the health department bulletin, Mysuru reported 174 fresh infections, Hassan 138, Shivamogga 110 and Udupi 105.Other districts too reported new cases.

Fifteen districts reported fatalities, while Bagalkote, Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Ramanagara, Udupi and Vijayapura recorded zero deaths. The state conducted 1,52,908 COVID tests including 1,22,758 RT-PCR tests and other methods.