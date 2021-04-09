New Delhi: Despite rising coronavirus cases across the country, Indian Railways on Friday assured passengers that it will run train services as per demand since there is no shortage. “There is no dearth of trains and the railways is ready to put them into service on a short notice. We have no plan to curtail or stop train services”, said Suneet Sharma, Chairman & CEO of Railway Board, adding that there is no cause for alarm. Also Read - Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan, Keiron Pollard Participate in Unique Race Ahead of IPL 2021 Opener Against RCB in Chennai

"We can run trains immediately on demand if there is any rush. This rush is normal during the summer season and we have already announced trains to clear the rush", he clarified further.

Sharma further said that railways will run more trains in April-May 2021 to clear the rush. "We've announced 58 trains (Central Railway) and 60 trains (Western Railway) for places having high demand like Gorakhpur, Patna, Darbhanga, Varanasi, Guwahati, Barauni, Prayagraj, Ranchi, Lucknow.

“We are running over 1,400 mail express trains, 5,300 suburban services. We are running around 800 passenger trains which are slightly lesser because these are unreserved trains & tend to have a lot of rush. We can increase them after states’ decisions”, Sharma stated further.

The Railway Board chairman also ruled out the need for a COVID-negative certificate to travel by train. He said the railways has not received any communique yet from Maharashtra to stop or curtail the movement of trains in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases.

His statement comes amidst reports of migrant workers rushing to their hometowns, reminiscent of the days following the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

With the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, a sudden surge in passenger movement at railway stations was reported from across the country. Many travellers, speaking to the media, said the fear of an imminent lockdown was the reason behind their trips.