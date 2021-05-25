New Delhi: In the wake of a severe cyclonic storm, the Indian Railways cancelled 90 trains running on Bengal, Odisha route. While the Northern Railway has cancelled over a dozen trains from Delhi to and from Bhubaneswar and Puri in Odisha, Southern Railway has also temporarily cancelled several train services due to Cyclone Yaas. Earlier on Sunday, the Eastern Railway had cancelled 25 trains till May 29. Also Read - SP Leader Azam Khan's Condition Critical, But Under Control, Says Lucknow Hospital

According to the IMD, the depression over east central Bay of Bengal is very likely to move slowly north-north-westwards and intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal near north Odisha and West Bengal coasts by May 26 morning. It is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar islands by evening of 26th May as a very severe cyclonic storm.

Flight Operations Likely to be Hit

Meanwhile, flights operations at Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Jharsuguda and Durgapur airport are likely to be hit due to cyclone Yaas. In a statement, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has directed other airports in the eastern region to be on alert in view of a possibility of change in path of cyclonic winds.

“While flight operations at Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Jharsuguda and Durgapur airports are likely to be impacted by the cyclone; Ranchi, Patna, Raipur, Jamshedpur, Bagdogra, Cooch Behar, Vizag and Rajahmundry airports have been instructed to be on alert in case the cyclonic winds change path,” the AAI said in a release.

Railway authorities had also informed that passenger trains will be cancelled from Tuesday onwards in the areas likely to be worst affected, and the freight trains will also be regulated when the wind speed picks up. “Railways have already moved the emergency equipment and relief materials to strategic places, and the restoration work will be done at the earliest. The movement of Oxygen Expresses from Rourkela will continue through alternative routes”, they said.