Trains, Flights Delayed Due To Low Visibility As Dense Fog Blankets Delhi

Several flights and trains were delayed due to low visibility as a dense layer of smog has engulfed Delhi on Saturday.

New Delhi: A thick layer of fog has blanketed several states across the country on Saturday morning. Delhi, too, is covered by a dense layer of smog, resulting to the delay of several flights and trains due to low visibility. Passengers who arrived at the stations and airport on time have to wait for long hours, as trains and flights are delayed as a precautionary measure considering low visibility. The India Meteorological Department has also issued a notification of dense to very dense fog conditions in northern India.

