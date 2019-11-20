New Delhi: As the third day of the Winter Session of the Parliament witnessed a heated debate over the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill 2019, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Wednesday in Rajya Sabha said the Bill doesn’t pay sufficient attention to sensitive details of a person. She also called for a revision of the Bill before its passage in the house.

“What’s the need to humiliate them like this that you have to go and tell a committee that you’re a transgender? We can’t segregate them this way. The Bill doesn’t pay attention to sensitive details — a person can forcibly be made into transgender. Let the bill please go for a revision,” Jaya Bachchan said in Rajya Sabha.

Saying that she has certain reservations over the Bill, Jaya said there is discrimination in the certification process also.

“I have certain reservations. In certification itself there is discrimination, it’s humiliating. Shakal, surat aur vyavahar se wo aur kisi manushya se alag nahi hai. They are no different from other human being in form of appearance and behaviour,” she said.

Debating over the Bill, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said the transgenders should also get redressal under the Atrocities Act of the Central government.

“These transgenders belong to all religions and castes. Apart from this, they also face a lot of discrimination and criticism from people at large. Hence, I feel to suggest that like people belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes get redressal under the Atrocities Act, transgenders should also get redressal under the Act,” Ghulam Nabi Azad added.

In August this year, the Lok Sabha had passed the Bill that seeks to prohibit discrimination against transgender persons, including in matters of employment, and provides for giving certificates of identity to them.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 was passed after a reply by Minister of State for Social Justice Rattan Lal Kataria.

The Bill states that transgender persons are facing problems, ranging from social exclusion to discrimination, lack of education facilities, unemployment and dearth of medical facilities

The Bill seeks to define the expression “transgender person”, prohibit discrimination against them, confer them right to self-perceived gender identity and provide that no establishment shall discriminate against them in matters of employment, recruitment, promotion and other related issues.