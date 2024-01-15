Home

Transgender Sadhus Left For Ayodhya After taking Holy Dip At Sangam In Prayagraj

New Delhi: The occasion of Makar Sankranti holds a great and deep significance in Hinduism,on this occasion Transgender sadhus on Monday took a holy dip at the Prayagraj Sangam in Uttar Pradesh. They were accompanied by lakhs of devotees on this auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

The group, comprising of transgender individuals who have chosen the path of Sadhus, gathered at the sangam to take a sacred dip. The ritual holds cultural and religious significance, believed to cleanse the soul and pave the way for a divine journey. After taking the holy dip in the sacred sangam, the group of Transgender sadhus then left for Ayodhya, to attend the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ran Lalla that will take place on January 22.

Thankfulness For The Invitation

Kaushalya Nand Giri who is the Mahaandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara and is also the member of UP Kinnar association has recieved an invitation for the Ram Mandir Ceremony.

“We are vey excited to recieve this invitation. We have a special connection with Lord Ram. People from the Transgender community had bidden dfarewell to Lord Ram when he was going to exile for 14 years. Transgenders even spent exile alog with Lord Ram. He blessed us and said that our blessings will prove fruitful in Kaliyug”, said Kaushalya Nand Giri, Kinnar Akhara Mahamandaleshwar.

Kaushayla Nand Giri also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cheif Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath for the invitation.

“After so many years, today, we have also got an invitation. I cannot express my happiness and gratefulness. Everyone from our community is indulging in bhajans and kirtan. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM of UP Yogi Adityanath Ji for this. Although we have a place in the constitution now we will get recognition in religious establishments too.”

Connection of Lord Ram With The Transgender Community

The pilgrimage to Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, is seen as a powerful assertion of the transgender community’s right to participate in religious practices traditionally dominated by cisgender individuals. Their journey has garnered attention, sparking conversations about inclusivity and diversity within spiritual communities.

This unique pilgrimage showcases a step towards breaking stereotypes and fostering acceptance within the broader religious landscape. As the transgender Sadhus embark on their journey to Ayodhya, their pilgrimage serves as a poignant reminder of the evolving and inclusive nature of spiritual practices in contemporary society.

(Inputs From ANI)

