New Delhi: With the objective to spread the awareness about the actions required to limit environmental damage in the post-COVID world, the Socio Story Foundation is going to organise a virtual panel discussion on June 20 at 4 PM.

Named as ‘Re-imagining Nature – COVID and Beyond,’ the virtual discussion of the panel will focus on the future course of actions that are required by various stakeholders of the environment especially businesses to take necessary steps to limit the environmental damage and commence the post-pandemic world with relevant actions.

With the theme ‘Transitioning Towards New Normal: Actions Required to Limit Environmental Damage’, the virtual session will witness many eminent personalities sharing their opinion on the topic.

The Socio Story Foundation, a platform which brings change-makers of society together on the topics of knowledge-sharing, has invited a number of experts from various fields for the panel discussion.

The panellists include Dr Anil Prakash Joshi, Padma Bhushan awardee and Environmentalist; Ramanan Ramanathan, Mission Director- Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog; Akanksha Sharma, Head-CSR and Sustainability- Sterlite Technologies Ltd; Manisha Singh, Head-CSR, South Asia, Schneider Electric; Dr KK Upadhyay, Mentor- Socio Story; Rishi Pathania, Head-CSR- UPL Group; Vijay Singh, Head-CSR- PI Industries; Anupam Nidhi, Head-CSR- Hindustan Zinc Ltd; Praveen Karn, Head-CSR, Spark Minda.

Giving a briefing about the event, Socio Story Founder Manoj Pachauri said the Covid-19 has changed the emphasis of ‘Economy First’ by shattering the age-old mindset and has brought to the fore the vulnerabilities of the people. “The lockdown enforced due to Covid-19 pandemic has brought positive changes in the environment in terms of air quality, water quality and biodiversity among others,” he said.

He further added that post-COVID-19, there is a shift in the behavioural pattern of our actions on how we interact with the environment. “This eventually will be retained and there would be a gradual shift in our lifestyle changes which will be beneficial to the environment. The learning and realisation that Covid-19 has presented to us can be translated in terms of our future actions that we take,” he added.