New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre and state governments to identify stranded migrant workers and transport them back to their native places within 15 days. Besides, the top court also directed to withdraw all cases registered against migrants who have allegedly violated coronavirus lockdown orders.

"Centre and states have to prepare a list for identification of migrant workers in a streamlined manner. Employment relief to be mapped out and skill-mapping to be carried out to migrant labourers", Supreme Court said in its order.

The development comes days after the top court took took suo motu cognizance of the problems and the miseries of migrant labourers and issued notice to the Centre, states and Union Territories seeking their replies on the steps taken to redeem the situation.