New Delhi: Daily commuters in the national capital are likely to face trouble on Thursday as the United Front of Transport Association (UFTA) has called a strike to protest against the steep hike in penalties for road traffic violations under the newly amended Motor Vehicles Act. The strike will remain in force from 6 AM to 10 PM today.

The ‘chakka jam’, called by 41 transport associations is expected to cripple the movement of autos, buses (including school buses), tourist buses, taxi services (private and commercial which includes Ola and Uber, too) and Gramin Seva vehicles throughout the day.

“We have been seeking redressal of our grievances related to the new MV Act from both the Centre and the Delhi government for the last 15 days, but no solution is there is sight forcing us to go on a one-day strike,” UFTA general secretary Shyamlal Gola told reporters yesterday.

He asserted that the road transport sector is already passing through its worst phase due to rising economic uncertainties, exorbitant taxes and penalties and corruption. “The exorbitant and unviable penalties imposed through the amended Motor Vehicle Act 2019 has increased the corruption, high handedness and harassment of vehicle owners and drivers,” he charged.

The federation leaders demanded withdrawing of the provisions of the amended Act such as steeply hiked penalties and limiting the liability of the insurer to Rs 5 lakh, among others.

Meanwhile, following the day-long transport strike, several schools in Delhi-NCR are also likely to remain shut. Though there is no official notification has been issued either by administration or the government in this regard, the schools have announced closure owing to unavailability of buses by private operators.