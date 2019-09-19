New Delhi: At least eighteen people were arrested in Noida on Thursday for allegedly forcibly stopping vehicles and snatching away their keys amid the ongoing day-long transport strike in the national capital region of Delhi against the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act.

Six men were arrested each in areas near Sector 49 and Sector 24, while three more each were held near Phase 2 and 3 police stations, news agency PTI reported.

“These people had forcibly stopped vehicles plying in the city and taken away the keys. All this was done to force them to join the transporters’ strike called today in Delhi NCR,” Shailendra Mishra, city magistrate of Noida told PTI.

All accused have been held under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 151 and have been jailed until further proceedings, the magistrate added.

Earlier in the day, commuters in the capital city including office-goers faced serious hassle as all road transportation services like cabs, private buses, taxis and autorickshaws stayed off streets. The transport strike as a mark of protest against the hefty fines under the revised Motor Vehicles Act was organised by the United Front of Transport Association (UFTA).

“We have been seeking redressal of our grievances related to the new MV Act from both the Centre and the Delhi government for the last 15 days, but no solution is there is sight forcing us to go on a one-day strike,” UFTA general secretary Shyamlal Gola had stated.

He had claimed that said over 50 transport associations and unions in Delhi-NCR were participating in the strike. Meanwhile, Delhi Metro and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus services were functioning as per normal schedule.

Many schools in Delhi-NCR, private and government, were also shut in view of the strike. “In view of the proposed transport strike in Delhi, the school will remain closed on Thursday, September 19, for all students and teachers. It has also been decided that this holiday will be compensated later. However, it will be a normal working day for the administrative staff,” said a message reportedly sent by DPS read.