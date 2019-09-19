New Delhi: Several commuters including officer-goers in Thursday faced trouble as cabs, private buses, taxis and autorickshaws stayed off roads following the transport strike against the newly amended Motor Vehicles Act. Reports claimed that the strike, in some areas of the national capital, turned ugly when transport workers forcefully dragged off passengers from cabs and autos. At the Akshardham area, protesters vandalised cab for ferrying passengers.

The United Front of Transport Association (UFTA) general secretary Shyamlal Gola had yesterday said,”We have been seeking redressal of our grievances related to the new MV Act from both the Centre and the Delhi government for the last 15 days, but no solution is there is sight forcing us to go on a one-day strike.” He had claimed that said over 50 transport associations and unions in Delhi-NCR were participating in the strike.

Meanwhile, there was no impact of the strike on Delhi Metro and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses. Speaking to a leading portal, a government employee said that he had to opt for Delhi Metro today as the chartered bus from his residential colony did not ply.

Several schools in Delhi-NCR also remain closed in view of the strike. “In view of the proposed transport strike in Delhi, the school will remained closed on Thursday, September 19, for all students and teachers. It has also been decided that this holiday will be compensated later. However, it will be a normal working day for the administrative staff,” said a message reportedly sent by DPS read.

At Chinmaya Vidyalaya, exams scheduled for today were postponed. “Due to the transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Association, the school will remain closed on September 19. The scheduled exam for classes IV-XII will be held on September 20. For detailed information, please check the school website,” a message from ITL Public School read.