New Delhi: India may soon start the mass rollout of Coronavirus vaccine as transportation of the shots is likely to begin today or tomorrow. As per government sources, Centre has allowed passenger aircraft to transport vaccines. Pune will be the central hub from where vaccine distribution will take place. A total of 41 destinations across the country have been finalised for delivery of vaccine shots, the sources further stated. Also Read - 6 Bengaluru Medicos Test Positive For Covid-19 For 2nd Time, Samples Sent For Genome Sequencing

Initially, vaccines will be transported into three hubs located in three different zones across the country. For northern India, Delhi and Karnal will be made mini hubs. For the eastern region, Kolkata will be the hub, it will also be a nodal point for the northeast. Chennai & Hyderabad will be designated points for southern India, the sources further informed. Also Read - Congress Accepts Electoral College Result, Clears Way For Joe Biden to Take Over as US President | LIVE

The Health Ministry had on Tuesday said that the government is ready to introduce the COVID-19 vaccine within 10 days from the date of emergency use authorization. Also Read - Pharmacist in US Destroys 500 Doses of Moderna Vaccine Believing That Will Change His DNA

In case, you all are wondering how the vaccine shots will reach recipients, we have got you covered. Check the full procedure below:

Step 1: There are four primary vaccine depots: Mumbai, Karnal, Chennai, and Kolkata. These primary depots will receive vaccines directly from manufacturers.

Step 2: Now, the next step includes sending supplies from the 4 primary depots to 37 state vaccine stores.

Step 3: The vaccines will now reach the distribution chain. These stores will supply to vaccination stores.

Step 4: From district stores, vaccine shots will reach primary health centers & sub-centers, which are actual sites for vaccination for the targeted population of 3 crores.